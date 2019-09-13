Marty Holt, deputy Dickinson County register of deeds, was voted register by precinct members of the county’s Republican Party this week.
Party Chairman Travis Sawyer said 32 of the 33 precinct members participate in the vote.
After 32 years working for Dickinson County, the last 10 as the register, Jill Freeman is resigning at the end of September. Holt will be filling that position which ends early January 2021.
“It was a very good representation of the prescient members,” Sawyer said of the meeting. “It was very well attended.”
About 60 people attended the meeting in the basement of the Dickinson County Courthouse.
Precinct members were able to nominate candidates and ask questions.
Also nominated was Marcie Schneider, administrative assistant with the county.
When an elected official resigns, party prescient members elect a replacement for the remainder of the term.
There will be a county election for the register of deeds position next November.
Sawyer said the appointment has been sent to Gov. Laura Kelly and is awaiting her signature.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.