Jan. 6 marked the first Dickinson County commissioner’s regular meeting and work session. The regular meeting dealt mostly with reorganizations and resolutions. The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle was not able to attend the work session due to the road conditions from the snow.
State Republican Rep. John Barker attended the work session, talking about upcoming legislature and issues that may impact counties, said Lynn Peterson, county chairman commissioner, during the regular meeting.
Diane Greenough, county human resource director, gave an employee update as the county began 2022. She also reported the unemployment insurance from the state will cost the county about $40,000 less then what the county had budgeted for.
Towards the beginning of the regular meeting, Peterson and Brad Homman, county administrator, handed out service awards to county employees.
“We do this because of the many services and issues you deal with, sometimes we hear about, sometimes we don’t, but the expectation is that people in the county just want good delivery of services. Your actions and years of experience are certainly invaluable,” Peterson said.
Homman then started his report by presenting the Kansas Counties Association Multi-Line Pool losses report from 2021. Homman said “losses have been minimal.” While several sheriff’s vehicles have had accidents with deer, Homman said there are no major accidents reported. The sheriff’s vehicle that was totalled by a tree Dec. 15 during the storm is not included in the report. It was left out because the claim was still open, said Janelle Dockendof, assistant county administrator. Homman said in a later interview that the vehicle was totaled.
Homman also presented the October 2021 sales tax report. The amount was over $163,000, Homman said, which is more than the county has ever received in a single month.
“I can’t explain why October was so good other than people are getting out, spending money and doing things,” Homman said.
Up to October, the total amount thus far for 2021 was $1.569 million, and the county budgeted for $1.3 million, Homman said.
The city of Solomon’s prosecutor handed in her resignation according to the Solomon city clerk, Homman said. The clerk reached out Dec. 5 to Andrea Purvis, county attorney, inquiring if the county’s attorney office would sign a contract with Solomon to help prosecute their municipal cases, Homman said. He said the county and city currently have a tentative agreement, with Solomon paying the same hour rates they were paying their attorney. Doug Thompson is currently creating a draft agreement, Homman said. In a prior conversation with Purvis, Homman said the additional work should not use additional resources from the county’s attorney office.
For resolutions, the commissioners passed resolution 010622 which contained several matters.
John Hultgren was reappointed as the county’s health officer.
The county’s courthouse’s official hours were set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, other than holiday closures. The county regular meetings at 11 a.m. and work session at 9:30 a.m. will continue to be at those times on Thursdays. The official county newspaper is still the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Peterson is staying as county representative on the Central Kansas Mental Health Center Board. Ron Roller, county commissioner vice-chairman, will be the county representative for the North Central Kansas Juvenile Detention Board. Chamberlain will continue to be the county representative on the North Central Regional Planning Commission Board. The commissioners decided to name the representative for the board of the Dickinson County Economic Development at a later date. Craig Chamberlain, county commissioner, served as the representative on that board in the past.
The commissioners also designated the official depositories that have banks in the county in 2022.
Before the resolution was passed, Chamberlain brought up the topic of whether the county should recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Chamberlain said he does not believe the county should recognize the holiday this year. Peterson said he did not think they should vote on the matter since that meeting was the first time the matter was brought up between them, but the matter can be revisited if need be. Roller said it is an important holiday to recognize. Peterson said the topic will be brought back to discuss at a future date. The resolution was then passed.
The commissioners then unanimously voted to waiver the generally accepted accounting practices. The county will continue to follow the Kansas Municipal Accounting and Auditing Guide.
The commissioners then reappointed Mark Picking to serve for district two sewer board for three more years. Nick Waibert and Martin Schnieder were then reappointed to serve three-year terms on Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
The commissioners reauthorize Dickinson County to participate in the Rural Opportunity Zone Program in Kansas.
“It makes some funds available for people who want to move back to the county. I’ll use my kids for example. If they’re out at college... and if one of them wanted to move back to Dickinson County, they would be eligible for up to $15,000 to help offset some of those expenses, pay for, I think, college debt and some of those things,” Homman said.
Dickinson County can put money into the state program, Homma said, though the county did not last year or this year.
The commissioners approved the update to the fee schedule, which Homman said includes some increases and decreases of costs.
“As contrary to what people may or may not believe, your taxes do not pay for everything. There are a number of services that we charge for, whether it be EMS calls, requests for records or chemicals you would buy out of the transfer station. This establishes those prices,” Homman said.
The commissioners agreed to reenter into the agreement for the Herington Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. At request from the city of Herington, the agreement joins the city, Herington school district, Dickinson County and the state of Kansas. The plan provides tax abatement for anyone building an improvement to either a residential or commercial property. The agreement will last for five years.
“Something to note is that this only applies to improvements, and you have to have at least 5 percent or $15,000 improvement, whichever is greater, to be eligible for this,” Homman said. “If someone wants to come in and put an addition on a house or they want to update their business, and it’s at least 5 percent or $15,000 of the appraisal value, they are eligible for that.”
Peterson said the agreement is a good tool for development. The agreement will next go to the Herington school district’s board of education, and then to the Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for final approval.
To end the regular meeting, the commissioners addressed reorganizing the positions of chairman and vice-chairman. They voted to keep Peterson as the chairman and for Roller to become vice-chairman. Chamberlain was previously the vice-chariman.
The commissioners held an executive session, with Thompson and Homman, regarding non-elected personnel. No action was taken.
