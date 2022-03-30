Representative John Barker today filed for re-election to the Kansas House of Representatives serving the 70th District.
“I am honored to serve my district in the Kansas House,” said Representative Barker. “During my time in the legislature, I have worked closely with Kansans to champion the issues that matter to them. Abilene and the surrounding areas have much to be proud of, as well as unique concerns, perspectives, and goals that should be well-represented by a strong voice in Topeka. I look forward to continuing to serve my state, and especially my friends and neighbors from across Dickinson and Marion counties, in Topeka.”
Representative John Barker currently serves as Chairman of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, one of the most influential committees in the House. In this role, he was instrumental in crafting the crucial Value Them Both constitutional amendment, a measure that will give decision-making power over reasonable abortion restrictions back to the voters.
Chairman Barker’s responsibilities also include serving as the top House negotiator tasked with defending 2nd Amendment rights and preparing pro-2nd Amendment legislation for floor action. Representative Barker’s work on concealed carry and other firearm issues was crucial to passage of legislation lowering the age for law-abiding Kansans to carry a concealed firearm for self-defense with training and a permit from 21 to 18. His work on these important issues has been recognized by 2nd Amendment advocates, including a Presidential Award for Legislative Achievement from the Kansas State Rifle Association.
Representative Barker has been married to his wife April for 40 years and was first elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2013. He is a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired Judge in the 8th Judicial District. Representative Barker currently serves as Chair of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, Chair of the House Investigative Committee, and as a member of the Redistricting, Legislative Post Audit, and Health and Human Services committees.
