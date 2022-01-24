Unified School District 435 might put some of its stadium renovations on hold due to a decrease in capital outlay.
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said the change was caused by economic things going on in the county.
“We have some neighborhood revitalization kind of tax credits going on — which are great things,” he said. “We have some tax credits going on for business expansion as well, in the county. That has reduced our assessed valuation a little and so that has caused the revenue swing to change slightly. It’s not what I would call critically dangerous, but it’s enough that I’m not comfortable going forward with all aspects of phase three on the stadium at this point.”
Brown said he would like to see work on the track continue in order to ensure the stadium is ready for track and field season later this semester.
“I think it would be prudent to take care our our throwing areas — make sure that we have our discus rings and our shot rings in place,” he said. “We would like to have an all-weather javelin runway, as well, eventually. But we have thrown for decades without an all-weather javelin runway, so at this point I’m recommending that would be a secondary part of addressing — cleaning up, or finishing up — our project with the stadium.”
The discus and shot put areas are already under renovation at this time.
Brown said the district would also like to place a pole shed in the stadium for storage purposes. It would be used to house track and field equipment. The building would also contain a ticket booth.
At this time, the track and field equipment is stored in portable storage containers. The containers cost about $450 per month to rent.
The district had floated the idea of converting some of the space under the bleachers at the stadium into storage space, but found the cost of doing so was about the same as building a pole shed, according to Brown.
The building would cost about $75,000 to construct including the building itself, wiring and concrete work, something USD 435 board member Megan Armstrong had questions about.
“That’s a really expensive pole shed at $75,000,” she said. “I’d make a better-informed decision if I knew what I was comparing costs against.”
“Everything is expensive right now,” Brown said. “If we had not locked in the price of that stadium, that would have been probably close to double what we have invested in that stadium.”
The district has been engaged in a capital campaign to raise the funds needed to finish renovating the stadium.
According to Brown, there has been at least $218,000 raised to help remodel the stadium.
“I just think it’s a lot better look for us to take a pause in May or June, maybe make some determinations late April, as to what this summer looks like to finish up some of these things,” he said. “And then we can know for sure what the revenue is for the capital outlay and make sure that our other efforts are taken care of.”
No decisions have been made yet on the stadium renovations. The discussion was merely an update from Brown to the board about the project.
