With the Dickinson County Treasurer/Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License offices closed, residents should renew vehicle registration by mail or use the drop box at the south entrance..
Treasurer Leah Hern said vehicle registrations should include a phone number and proof of insurance.
September renews are for the last names starting with P Q and R.
The driver’s license office is closed until October. Renewals should call for an appointment (785) 263-3231.
