Abilene’s American Legion Post 39 has partnered with Packages for Warriors - Hearts of America, Inc.
This group is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping improve the United Sates military service members’ spirits. They serve abroad through heartfelt contributions from communities across the United States of America.
Last Thursday, Feb. 20, president and founder of Hearts of America (HOA) Amy Paden and vice-president Bruce Paden participated in the legion meeting to discuss their mission. They explained that they work on raising money through fundraisers to provide care packages and free medium flat rate shipping clinics for APO and FPO addresses based on availability of funds. The program is all volunteer based and is always looking for more help and donations.
More information can be found at their Facebook page, Packages for Warriors — Hearts of America, Inc.
One of Abilene’s American Legion members, Jason Jenkins of Solomon, Region Member and Region writer, deployed two months ago.
Members of the American Legion decided to start a donation-based collection of hygiene and food products for him and his unit. These bins can be found at West’s Country Mart and Zey’s Market in Abilene and also at Bush’s Market in Solomon.
American Legion is shipping all donations overseas to service members in coordination with HOA. Donations are continuing to be collected at these locations.
