Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It will be on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 N.E. 10th Street through the end of December.
Anyone may place an angel or cross on the tree to honor or remember a loved one.
Donations are accepted for the ornaments and it is encouraged to put the name of the person honored on the ornament. For donations of $20 or more, porcelain keepsake ornaments are available.
Donation boxes are in the Caring Hearts Gift Shop at the hospital, Auburn Pharmacy, Lumber House True Value, West’s Plaza Country Mart, and Zey’s Market in Abilene.
Proceeds from the “Remember Me Tree” benefit the local Hospice program.
“Placing an ornament on the tree is a wonderful way to remember or honor a loved one during the holidays,” said Carol Whitehair, director of Hospice of Dickinson County. “These donations directly benefit our Hospice patients and programs.”
The Candle Lighting Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the lobby of Memorial Hospital. Everyone from the community is invited. There will be a short memorial reading followed by honoring those whose names appear on the Remember Me Tree.
