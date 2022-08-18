After five months, Brandon Rein, city commissioner, and Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, have graduated from Leadership Kansas’ Kansas Emerging Leadership program. The program enrolls individuals who are between the ages of 20 and 30 to teach them the knowledge and tools to lead in the future.
“I applied because, for two years, I didn’t get out of my bubble,” Roller Weeks said. “Many of us didn’t; we were in COVID land, kind of locked down. I needed to meet new people. I needed to see new industries, just broaden those horizons and realize there’s more than my immediate circle.”
Roller Weeks and Rein were two of 19 participants in the program. They spent a couple of days each month touring and experiencing businesses and government departments and their leaders across Kansas. Roller Weeks said meeting people from across the state in differing professions was the most valuable part of the program.Rein said he was impressed by how diverse Kansas’ businesses are, such as trucking companies that have been created around the Dairy Farmers of America Garden City Processing Plant and the Spirit AeroSystems’ plant in Wichita.
“I grew up in Kansas. I’ve lived here my entire life. I feel like I’m pretty observant and well connected to the state. There’s so many things that we toured and got to see across the state that I didn’t know anything about,” Rein said “That was the biggest thing I learned.”
“We were able to go in Kansas City on a ride-along Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.” Roller Weeks said. “Earlier that day, we’d met with leaders from the Lenexa community and saw all these phenomenal economic development projects they’re working on, and then that afternoon a few hours later and a few miles away, we’re in Kansas City, Kansas, doing ride-alongs and seeing the poverty from that area.”
Rein and Roller Weeks both said the relationships they built with the other participants, who are in their 20s and 30s, also positively impacted them. Both said they are able to ask for advice from 18 other peers with various occupations across the state.
“The relationships after the class are really valuable, so we bonded during the class and what’s to come is going to be awesome,” Roller Weeks said.
Both said their expectations of the program were exceeded. Rein said he took for granted what previous participants said about the participants being, “life-long friends,” before he started the program, but those comments turned out to be true for Rein and Roller Weeks.
“It’s a cool connection because typically you’re not doing that with your friends, getting to experience all these tours and meeting state leaders together,” Rein said.
In the future, Rein and Roller Weeks said they will be aiding in mentoring participants of next year’s class of the program.
Leadership Kansas is a program supported and administered by the Kansas Chamber. It claims to be one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country, according to its website.
