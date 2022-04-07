Leadership Kansas has selected Brandon Rein, assistant vice president for Exchange Bank in Salina and Abilene city commissioner, and Julie Roller-Weeks, president of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas and director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, for the 2022 class of the Kansas Emerging Leadership program.
“I’m super excited. After the last two years as an office of one, I need an opportunity to meet new people and grow personally and professionally,” said Roller-Weeks.
“I’m really excited to meet everyone else who’s a part of it and get connections with them… I think the phrase, ‘it’s all about who you know, not what you know’ is extremely relevant, so I think (the program) will be good for myself, the bank over here and city-wise,” Rein said.
Leadership Kansas takes 20 individuals who are professional leaders between the ages of 20 and 30 for KEL. The program aims to give knowledge and tools to aid participants in leading in the future, according to a press release sent by Leadership Kansas.
“The KEL Class of 2022 is a great representation of our state. We are excited to help them begin their journey of leadership and discovery,” said Leadership Kansas Executive Director Aaron Miller in a press release. “Upon completion of the program, these young professionals will be better equipped to shoulder important leadership responsibilities in their individual careers and for their respective communities because of their experience and training through Kansas Emerging Leaders.”
Each individual Leadership Kansas selected had to be nominated by someone and then fill out an application to be considered for KEL. Rein said his uncle, Steve Gieber, executive director of Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities, nominated him. Roller-Weeks said Paula Landoll Smith of the Landoll Corporation nominated me and Mary Jean Eisenhower wrote a letter of recommendation.
KEL consists of five lessons spanning over five months. The participants will begin in April and end with graduation after their last class in August. During the lessons, they will speak with experts in varying fields and network with Kansan leaders and businesses. Rein and Roller-Weeks said they hope to gather new ideas and connections to use in Abilene.
“I think once you’re in a position for a while, it’s good to have those refreshers. It’s a constantly evolving area, so there are always new things happening, new ways to look at things and perspectives to be had,” Rein said.
“The most valuable part of any leadership program is networking,” Roller-Weeks said. “I’m excited to meet more people outside of my circle and to share about Abilene and the Kansas tourism industry. Relationships matter, and I hope to not only see my classmates, their friends, family, and associates visit our community, but I will also apply the leadership skills I learn to improve my department, community and the organizations I represent.”
Leadership Kansas is a program supported and administered by the Kansas Chamber. It claims to be one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country, according to its website.
