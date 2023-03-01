The Arts Council of Dickinson County is now accepting enrollment forms for the 32nd annual Chaffee-Bradshaw Summer Art Classes. Open to youths entering 4th through 12th grade in the 2023-2024 school year, 

The three-week course is designed to teach students drawing, painting, and an assortment of art techniques. Art Council Director Samantha Geissinger said the program offers an innovative and engaging way to explore the world of art.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.