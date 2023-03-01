The Arts Council of Dickinson County is now accepting enrollment forms for the 32nd annual Chaffee-Bradshaw Summer Art Classes. Open to youths entering 4th through 12th grade in the 2023-2024 school year,
The three-week course is designed to teach students drawing, painting, and an assortment of art techniques. Art Council Director Samantha Geissinger said the program offers an innovative and engaging way to explore the world of art.
“Part of our classes aside from skills and skill building is teaching how to think creatively, and I think that was a fun part of the class. Using that side of the brain to not just go through the motions but create their piece with the skills they were learning,” Geissinger said. “This year we have projects lined up with a similar goal, and of course, if we have more children, that would mean we have new ideas and personalities coming into the class.”
This year, children will be working with, “a lot of colors,” Geisinger said. The council has not chosen a specific theme yet. Last year’s program focused on, “thinking outside of the box.”
The classes start June 26 and end July 14 (no class on July 4th). The two class sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday over the course of three weeks. The class fee is $90 per student or $80 per student for Arts Council members. Space in each class is limited to 15 students.
Geissinger was encouraged by the 29 students who attended last year.
“Last year made us forget there was a pandemic in previous years. It was such a positive turnout,” she said. “We had kids that wanted to be involved, parents who wanted their children involved, and everyone was happy to have a routine.”
The goal for the summer classes year by year is to grow within the community. They had both new and old students attend the classes, and those were a mix of homeschool and traditional students.
Genders in the classes are typically imbalanced with more girls than boys, which is something the council hopes to change, Geissinger said. The boys who do attend are creative and show a lot of talent.
“It would be nice to balance the scales,” said Geissinger. “I think a lot of parents aren’t aware of the talents their children have.
At the conclusion of the classes, students’ artwork will be exhibited following an opening reception to recognize their efforts.
“They pick their best pieces. It’s always really nice,” she said. “It raises the bar on the work they’re producing too. They know they are putting out work that will be seen. It makes them a little more conscientious. It gives them the chance to get their ideas out to their completed project.”
The arts council welcomes anyone interested in visiting or teaching one aspect of the class or separate from the class to reach out to them.
“Sometimes we’ll have some of the members who support the organization come and poke around and see what’s going on and how it rolls,” she said.
The Chaffee-Bradshaw Summer Art Classes was initiated, in part, by memorial funds established for the Arts Council of Dickinson County, said Geissinger. In 1991, Dr. Dean Chaffee created a memorial to honor his wife, Ruth Chaffee, who was an artist and loved children. Dr. Chaffee intended the classes to be implemented for students with a serious interest in art to develop creative expression through drawing and painting. Several years later, this fund was enhanced with gifts in memory of Ruth’s sister, Betsy Bradshaw, an avid arts supporter and long-time arts council member.
Enrollment for the Chaffee-Bradshaw Summer Art Classes is open now. For more information and enrollment forms, interested participants can contact the Arts Council of Dickinson County at 785-263-1884 or email them at artscouncilofdc@gmail.com.
