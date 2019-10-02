District court Judge Benjamin Sexton swears in Marty Holt as Dickinson County’s register of deeds. Holt, who was the deputy register, was selected by precinct members of the Republican Party to fill the unexpired term left open when Jill Freeman. Also pictured, left, is deputy register Rose Johns and Kimberly Mooney, left.
