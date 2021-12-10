Gov. Laura Kelly was notified Dec. 9 that Martha (Marty) Holt, Dickinson County Register of Deeds (Republican) has submitted her resignation.
Conventions to elect a replacement for an elected partisan official (county or legislator) are governed by Kansas State Statutes. A convention must be held within 21 days from receipt of the notice. The convention to replace Holt will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum. Attendees may enter through the south doors.
A total of 36 Precinct Committeemen/women will vote to elect a new Register of Deeds.
Please call Dickinson County Republican Party Chair John Nachtman with questions at 785-263-4525.
