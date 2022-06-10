The Dickinson County Register of Deeds office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, June 15 - 16 so staff can attend the Kansas Register of Deeds Association Seminar in Salina.
The seminar gives local staff an opportunity to ask questions and learn more information on various topics, including details about e-filing and vendors.
“It will give us a chance to compile information on e-file companies, among other things, and what vendors will be able to offer that may be beneficial to the office and county,” explained Rose Johns, Dickinson County Register of Deeds.
The seminar also provides an opportunity to meet other Kansas Register of Deeds so local staff can “put faces with the names,” Johns said.
“I realize that the closing of the office will be an inconvenience to the public,” Johns continued. “But the seminar is an opportunity for our office to get some education and much needed information that will help us operate in a more proficient manner.”
