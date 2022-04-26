Every year, the Kansas Press Association gives out its Awards of Excellence to journalists around the state.
The contest encompasses a wide variety of categories, from news writing to design to photography and more.
This year, as in years prior, the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle entered its journalists’ best work in the competition.
This year, the staff of the Reflector-Chronicle came away with five awards from the Kansas Press Association.
Editor Lydia Kautz won first place for Best General News Photograph for a photo taken of children trick-or-treating in Abilene during Halloween. The photo ran in the Nov. 1, 2021 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle.
Former reporter A.J. Raaska won first place for Best Environmental Portrait for a photo taken of Paige Westfall’s pet potbelly pig, Boo Radley. The photo was associated with Raaska’s story “Taking the reins: the story of Wild Heart Carriages” which ran in the Dec. 21, 2021 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle.
Former reporter A.J. Raaska won second place for Headline Writing for the headline “Oh, Fiddlesticks: Abilene’s strings program shows off members’ practice at end-of-semester concert.” The headline and its accompanying story ran in the Dec. 9, 2021 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle.
Former reporter Kathy Hageman won second place for Best Health Story for her story “Hospital patrons express ‘affiliation’ concerns” which addressed worries patrons of Memorial Hospital had over MHS’s then-prospective partnership with Salina Regional Health Center and the possible future options for Abilene’s hospital. The story ran in March of 2021.
Reporter Ed Boice won third place for Best Series for his two-part series of stories about area veteran David Vosburg which ran in November of 2021. The two stories ran under the titles of “Vosburg looks back on 27 years in the military” and “Finishing the story: Vosburg recounts second half of military service” respectively. The two stories talked about Vosburg’s reflections on his nearly three decades in the military — both the good and the bad.
