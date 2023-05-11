The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle received five Awards of Excellence in division five of the Kansas Press Association’s 2023 competition. Ed Boice, editor, earned all five awards, including two first place awards.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 9:09 am
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle received five Awards of Excellence in division five of the Kansas Press Association’s 2023 competition. Ed Boice, editor, earned all five awards, including two first place awards.
Writing
Boice’s “Raising Spirits: Paranormal investigators stake out Old Abilene Town” story won first in the feature story category. The story told the careers and methods of professional paranormal investigators Jon Dougherty, Gary Woodward and Adam Barkley.
His series on the drought in Kansas won first place in the series category. The series covered the U.S. Drought Monitor maps throughout 2022 and the thoughts of meteorologists and local farmers about the drought’s impact.
Also in the series category, Boice’s “Pioneering Kansas disc golf” took third place. The series explored Herington’s Dennis Vahsholtz‘s history in disc golf, how he helped build the sport in Kansas and how disc golf has grown in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photography
As the paper’s only second place, Boice’s photo of Eli Barker competing in the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo won second in the sports photo category.
Boice’s photos for the story “American Legion pays tribute with Memorial Day ceremonies at six locations” won third in the photo package category. The photos captured James R. Cutler American Legion and Auxiliary Post 39 paying tribute to Abilene veterans, dead and alive.
