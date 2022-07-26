Jayshaun Jones

New reporter Jayshaun Jones

In the famous words of Jay Z, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.” I am excited to start my journalism career here at the Abilene Reflector Chronicle. Growing up here in Abilene I’ve always been privy to picking up the newest edition of the paper. It has been a long time coming.

My name is Jayshaun Jones, and fresh out of my first year in college and into the real world of work. I am currently majoring in journalism at Hutchinson Community College. Getting my start at the Reflector Chronicle is the first step to what I hope is a very long career in journalism. I’ve always admired the work a newspaper staff does and creating a reliable image is what I’ll strive to do while I’m here at the Reflector Chronicle.

 

