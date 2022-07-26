In the famous words of Jay Z, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.” I am excited to start my journalism career here at the Abilene Reflector Chronicle. Growing up here in Abilene I’ve always been privy to picking up the newest edition of the paper. It has been a long time coming.
My name is Jayshaun Jones, and fresh out of my first year in college and into the real world of work. I am currently majoring in journalism at Hutchinson Community College. Getting my start at the Reflector Chronicle is the first step to what I hope is a very long career in journalism. I’ve always admired the work a newspaper staff does and creating a reliable image is what I’ll strive to do while I’m here at the Reflector Chronicle.
Now, why come back home? Well instead of going back to school for my sophomore year of college I have elected to take my courses online. I’m doing this so I can get ahead of the game and have experience built up by the time I am done with school. Also, the availability I have now I wouldn’t have in college. Here in Abilene, I can get paid to do what I love and that is writing. You can’t beat that anywhere else for me. I saw this job while reading the paper and I instantly knew I had to apply, here was my shot to play with the big boys. Finally, an opportunity I had been seeking for the last year is coming to fruition.
I am mostly excited about building a great rapport with all of my colleagues and peers and tackling the challenge of being a reporter in a world where almost everyone hates the media. Cheers to me, I’ll see you in my next article.
