Sept. 11, 2001 is a day that forever altered the course of history.
Many of the Reflector-Chronicle’s staff still recall vividly what they were doing that day.
Kim McGuire
Kim McGuire was working at the Salina airport when it happened.
“Security went into major lockdown,” she said.
She had friends who had worked in the Twin Towers just a week prior. McGuire didn’t realize they had moved to another location, so when the planes hit she was concerned for their safety.
“I kept trying to call them,” she said, but no one answered.
Thankfully, McGuire didn’t lose anyone in the attack. Her friends eventually got ahold of her and let her know they were safe.
Kathy Hageman
Kathy Hageman was working at the Reflector-Chronicle when the attack happened.
She saw the first tower had been struck before she came to work that morning and went about the rest of her morning routine under the impression — as most people were — that it had been a tragic accident. Hageman shed that notion when she entered the office and saw the second tower had been struck. She was in the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office when the south tower collapsed — she watched it happen live, as many of us did.
The Reflector-Chronicle changed its front page that day, covering it with Associated Press wire copy about the attack.
“We had New York pictures on the front of the Reflector-Chronicle — which never happened,” Hageman said. “It was just very memorable.”
Back in the day, the paper offered more national news stories because social media news was not as readily available and for the next few weeks, the attacks were all over the national page.
“I guess we kind of became more aware of world events,” she said.
The Reflector-Chronicle produced a paper flag which it included in the paper in the wake of the attack. That edition of
he paper sold out, Hageman recalls.
“Because there was such a surge of patriotism, printed a full-color flag in the paper — a paper flag,” Hageman said. “And for years you would see them in windows around town. In fact, there was one in a window on West First Street until probably four or five years ago.”
Lydia Kautz
I was in my high school debate class when it happened.
We turned on the television after someone came into our class and told us what was happening.
We watched the whole thing as it unfolded — from the first tower smoldering, with us still thinking it might have been an accident to the second plane hitting and removing all doubt it was a coordinated attack.
Every year, we received a new topic we were supposed to debate and that year the topic was weapons of mass destruction. Naturally, watching someone use planes as a weapon of mass destruction live on television destroyed a lot of our cases and redefined the very thing we were supposed to debate that semester.
Everything changed — we were all scared. At the age of about 16 or so, I had quite the vivid imagination and I came up with all kinds of ways in my head that something similar really could happen in my town of roughly 6,000 people in the middle of nowhere important. Looking back, I’m reasonably certain it couldn’t have. Ulysses, where I grew up, is largely an agricultural community with more feedlot animals than people.
Probably, it wasn’t happening there.
But it was a scary time nonetheless and I worry sometimes about the ways in which it changed us, making us more paranoid and closed off from people we considered outsiders but who were certainly not terrorists.
AJ Raaska
AJ Raaska was almost one year old when the attack happened. She is Finnish by birth and has lived all over the world. She was living in Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada with her parents and two siblings before Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks were a big deal and front page news even outside the United States.
Raaska knows the story of what happened that day, however.
“My dad was off on a business trip so my mom immediately got worried,” Raaska said. “He wasn’t flying out of the states but you hear one plane go down, you think all planes are going to go down.”
So her mother monitored the television. Her brother returned home from school, having no idea what was going on. Her mother called all of their family members who might have been on a flight or who were in the military to make sure they were alright.
“A unique memory for me is in Houston where I went to high school, there is the National Funeral Museum,” she said. “Inside that museum there is a dedication area for the 9/11 crash.”
Raaska flipped through a book in the museum where guests could write what they were doing when the attack took place. She felt she could not contribute to it because she had no memories of the attack.
But then Raaska realized she had been impacted by the attacks in another way — she has never known a pre-9/11 world.
“I will never know a world without that fear,” she said.
Shawn Lloyd
Shawn Lloyd was home sick when the attack took place.
She slept until 1 p.m. when her boyfriend returned home, woke her and told her what had transpired.
“I felt pretty shocked,” Lloyd said. “I went to work that afternoon after I found out about it.”
She said she felt compelled to go into work despite having been sick that morning because of what had happened that morning.
