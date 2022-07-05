Due to redistricting, Dickinson County residents will be voting for representatives in different districts in upcoming elections.
“There are changes in what district you are in now and who you vote for,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston.
The following has changed:
* State Board of Education: District # 6 has changed. Now, all of Dickinson County is in District #7.
* Kansas House of Representatives: Herington is now in the 70th District; previously it was in the 68th District.
Everything north of U.S. Highway 18 now is in the 64th District, while the remainder of Dickinson County remains in the 70th District.
Kansas Senate: All of Dickinson County now is in the 24th Senate District; previously, Dickinson County was in Kansas Senate districts 24 and 35.
Anyone with questions should call the Dickinson County Clerk’s Office at (785) 263-3774.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Important dates
Tuesday, July 12 is the last day to register to vote.
The next day on Wednesday, July 13, advance voting begins with advance ballots being mailed out. It’s also the first day for walk-in voting in the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the clerk’s office.
The county clerk/election office can be reached by calling (785) 263-3774. The county website is dkcoks.gov.
July 26 is the final day to apply for an advance ballot to be mailed.
