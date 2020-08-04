A record number of Dickinson County voters already cast their votes before today’s (Tuesday’s) primary election.
A total of 675 walk-in voters participated in advance, voting at the courthouse between Wednesday, July 15 and noon on Monday, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
“That is a record,” Jones said.
Sixty-nine people came to the courthouse between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday to cast their vote in advance. Then on Monday — the final day to advance vote — 57 people walked in to cast ballots.
Today is primary Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
