While inflation and a recession can be a factor in property crimes increasing, the oncoming recession currently is not causing an increase in Abilene. Jason Wilkins, assistant chief of police for the Abilene police Department, said, while he hopes property crimes stay at a normal level, the department is ready if an increase does happen.
“If things are more expensive and an individual doesn’t have the means to pay for items they need, they may turn to stealing from others as a way to get items that they need or desire to have,” Wilkins said.
While he hopes property crimes will continue to stay where they are, Wilkins said the department has to stay prepared for an increase, but an increase may still happen. To combat property theft, Wilkins said the department is being more visible around the community and strengthen relationships with community partners.
“If people’s mindset is that they know the Abilene Police Department is out on the street at all times, conducting proactive policing, hopefully the likelihood of that individual committing a crime in Abilene is unlikely,” Wilkins said.
If property crimes begin to occur more frequently, the department will identify patterns in the crimes and adjusting accordingly, Wilkins said.
“If they’re occurring at night, we’ll have more officers shifted to night shift to be out patrolling alleys and side streets, again, with the goal on increasing visibility,” he said.
For methods the public can implement to decrease the chances of becoming a victim of a property crime, Wilkins said outdoor lights and home surveillance systems are affordable methods. Keeping doors locked, keeping valuables inside and keeping garage doors shut.
For non-emergency calls to police administration, contact the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1213.
