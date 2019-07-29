A reception for Kansas City artist Whitney Kerr will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Little Like Park.
Kerr designed and painted the “Abilene” mural on the wall of the Reflector-Chronicle building.
Everyone will have the opportunity to take pictures of Abilene’s newest mural and meet the artist whose artistic interpretation of the city of Abilene came to life on the wall.
Whitney had two assistants work with him in the completion of the mural, who will also be at the reception. This event is free and open to the public.
