The second half of Dickinson County property and real estate tax payment deadline is Monday, May 11.
Taxpayers need to send payment stubs from the 2019 tax statement, to insure proper credit. If payment is not made by May 11 a late fee will accrued. Due to the spread of COVID-19 no payments will be accepted at Dickinson County counters.
Payment locations:
• Dropbox located at south entrance of courthouse available 24/7;
• Mail (postmark will be accepted);
• Online payments can be made @ www.kansas.gov/propertytax.
All Real Estate taxes not paid by July 24, 2020 will be published three consecutive times in August, at which time a $16 advertising fee will be charged.
“I apologize for the inconvenience but at this time I want to protect our county employees and taxpayer from the spread of the epidemic,” said Leah Hern, Dickinson County treasurer.
