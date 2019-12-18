The last day to make payment for the first half property tax will be Friday.
To ensure proper credit, taxpayers need to bring or mail all appropriate tax payments stubs, according to Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern. It is important to make sure that no tax is excluded to ensure proper credit, she said.
The taxpayer is responsible for any taxes that are omitted.
Mail received with a Dec. 20 postmark will be accepted. Tax payments made after that will be charged interest on the first half of real estate taxes and personal property tax will be due in full, plus interest.
Property owners have several options for payments. Payments can be made by cash, credit cards or personal checks.
Credit card users will be charged a transaction fee of 2.5 percent, based on the amount of tax payment.
Also, payments can be made electronically by going to www.kansas.gov/propertytax.
To use the electronic payment option, the taxpayer will need to have their statement number and tax identification number, which is located at the top of the tax statement.
Payment also can be put in the treasurer drop box at the south entrance of the courthouse, which is available 24 hours a day. Please, no cash in the drop box. Make checks payable to “Dickinson County Treasurer.”
