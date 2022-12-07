Real Estate experts are expecting the prices of homes to keep plummeting in 2023 as interest rates are skyrocketing and house sales are going stagnant. 2021 was an explosive year with super-low mortgage rates and high demand for homes. Existing home prices peaked earlier this year and have been falling ever since. 

"During the height of the pandemic, people were buying and looking for homes that they normally wouldn't because their payments would be low," said Joan Hirsch of Hirsch Real Estate. 

 

