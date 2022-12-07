Real Estate experts are expecting the prices of homes to keep plummeting in 2023 as interest rates are skyrocketing and house sales are going stagnant. 2021 was an explosive year with super-low mortgage rates and high demand for homes. Existing home prices peaked earlier this year and have been falling ever since.
"During the height of the pandemic, people were buying and looking for homes that they normally wouldn't because their payments would be low," said Joan Hirsch of Hirsch Real Estate.
The housing market in Dickinson County has not fared differently. In recent months, Almost Home Realty has seen changes in its market in homes for sale. In October the cheapest property they sold was worth $20,000 with the average sale being $149,585, and the highest price they sold was $345,000.
There were 53 active listings in Dickinson County for Almost Home Realty in late October, with 22 more pending and 21 listings sold. The average days on the market for active listings in October was 72 days. For pending sales, it was 28 days, and properties were typically sold within 31 days on the market.
For November, Almost Home Realty numbers were different. The lowest price they sold for a property was $15,000. The highest they sold a property for was worth $384,000. The average for properties sold was $154,320.
At the end of November, there were 48 active listings, with 16 pending, and 20 sold for Almost Home Realty. The average days on the market for active listings in November was 80 days. Pending sales spent an average of 70 days. Listings typically sold within 26 days of being on the market according to the Flint Hills Association of Realtor's data pool.
"From the National Association of Realtors, home sales in the midwest are down 25.5% from the previous year," said Shelly Crane of Almost Home Realty.
Crane said that what is new with our housing market is generally what they are seeing all over the nation. "With the lack of housing, and interest rates climbing, it has declined our clients buying power, so if you used to be able to afford a $200,000 house, now the interest rates have gone up significantly to where you can only afford a $150,000 house," she said.
She also stated that around this time of year, from September to March, business is slow, and that's a typical year because buyers typically don't want to move during the holidays.
"With the lack of inventory that we have had all year, no time is a bad time to put your home on the market because of the lack in inventory, so there are always buyers out there, but our buyers are being curtailed by the rise in interest rates," Crane said.
A general question that Crane said she is asked is when is a good time to buy a house. She said the answer is now because nobody knows what the market will be in the future.
"When I started as an agent in 2006, it was the boom of the market. That's as fast as we could list the properties they were selling. I feel like there is kind of a bubble around our area because we aren't that big of a population, so when you go to other areas with bigger populations, the market is different," Crane said.
Joan Hirsch said a similar statement, saying anticipating future interest rates is impossible.
New homes are being built on the west side of town, as well as homeowners fixing up their properties to help raise the value of their homes when it hits the market. Shell said the average house in our community was built before 1958.
"Houses are staying on the market and their prices are going down, which is typical for this time of the year, but it's still stretching our market thin," said Crane.
Crane said a reason for homes being bought in communities like ours is people coming back to their hometowns to take care of their parents.
"That could be a reason, but I wouldn't say it's a big reason," Hirsch said. "For instance, recently, we have sold quite a few homes to young clients who are moving from bigger areas like Colorado or Missouri."
"I think what's exciting for me because I was born and raised in the community, and my kids are still in the community raising their families is that we're seeing people ages 21-36 move back to their hometown roots to raise their families," Crane said.
Crane said she believes the community is lacking homes for people who are in the transition from being self-sufficient to needing more help living on their own and they don't want to go to assisted living homes.
"Browns Home has done a fantastic job of building the duplexes out there to give people the ability to still be their own person without having all of the responsibilities," Crane said.
