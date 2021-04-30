The second half property tax payment deadline is Monday, May 10, according to information provided by Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern.
Taxpayers need to send payment stubs from the 2020 tax statement to insure proper credit. If payment is not made by May 10th a late fee will accrued. The treasurer’s office temporary location is at the Abilene Civic Center located at 201 NW 2nd Abilene.
Payments also can be made in the following ways:
• A dropbox located at the north entrance of the Civic Center
• By mail (postmark will be accepted)
• Online payments can be made at www.kansas.gov/propertytax
All Real Estate not paid by July 23, 2021, will be published three consecutive times in August, at which time a $16 advertising fee will be charged (KSA 70-2303)
For additional questions, please contact the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
