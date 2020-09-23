A lawsuit seeking more information into the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s investigations of missing money from the evidence room of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was filed in District Court of Shawnee County by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle last week.
The Reflector-Chronicle is asking the judge to rule that more information into the investigations is in the “public interest” under K.S.A. 45-221(a)(10)(A) and would not cause any of the enumerated harms under K.S.A. 45-221(a)(10)(B) through (F), such as interfere with any prospective law enforcement action.
The Reflector-Chronicle has made several Kansas Open Records Act requests to the KBI since 2018 seeking records pertaining to the investigation.
Following an April 20, 2020 email request, the Reflector-Chronicle received three “front” pages of those investigations which contained only limited information.
Then, the Reflector-Chronicle submitted a request on Sept. 3 for more information on the two cases.
Laura M. Graham, general counsel for the KBI, responded in a letter on Sept. 11. She wrote: “Regrettably, the KBI is not in a position to provide a statement” about the cases. “What the agency can tell you is the following:
“• In late May 2017, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) requested that the KBI investigate approximately $72,000 in cash determined to be missing from the DKSO evidence room. The KBI conducted a thorough investigation over the course of approximately a year and a half. Ultimately, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.
“• In early May 2018, the Dickinson County Attorney requested that the KBI investigate possible evidence destruction and interference with law enforcement by the Dickinson County Sheriff or persons under his command. The KBI conducted a thorough investigation over the course of more than a year. Ultimately it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.”
The subject of the missing funds from the evidence room became public during a town hall meeting between Sheriff Gareth Hoffman and Republican challenger, former investigator Jerry Davis.
In a separate case, a former sheriff’s deputy was convicted of theft for taking $25,760 from the drug enforcement unit office evidence room. Eventually, those funds were returned.
