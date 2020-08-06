An investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into $72,020 that is missing from the evidence room of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is being pursued by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation started the investigation into the missing cash on Oct. 10, 2018. That was 21 months after it was originally reported on Jan. 22, 2017.
When local officials were asked about the investigation, it was their belief that the investigation was ongoing.
Through an official Kansas Open Records Request, the Reflector-Chronicle received the Kansas Standard Offense Report on the investigation back in April. That report says the offense occurred between Jan. 22, 2017 and May 22, 2018.
However, the KBI would not release any outcome of the investigation.
“Generally, in accordance with K.S.A. 45-2210(a)(10), we do not disclose criminal investigation records except to a law enforcement agency or prosecutor’s office with a justified need for those records, or through the discovery process in connection with any associated prosecution,” Laura Graham, general counsel to the Kansas Attorney General, said in a letter. “Otherwise, we require service of a subpoena or court order before disclosing the records.”
The statue provided says the district court could release the findings if it “is in the public interest.”
The crime is a felony. It would be in the best interest of the public to know where the money went.
The missing money was brought up in the Town Hall forum for the two candidates seeking the Republican Nomination for Dickinson County Sheriff.
Former Investigator Jerry Davis said that after the missing $72,020 was discovered, he was put in charge of the evidence room.
In a different case last July, a former deputy sheriff’s officer Gregory Swanson was ordered in Dickinson County District Court to serve five days in jail, received 24 months probation and ordered to pay back $6,760.20.
He was accused of taking $25,760 from the drug enforcement unit evidence room, according to the affidavit filed by Christopher M. Nicholson, special agent with the KBI.
That theft occurred between Aug. 20, 2012 and Jan. 19. 2017. When the deputy resigned in 2017, he paid back $19,000 of the missing cash.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
