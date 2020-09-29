TOPEKA — The final four is set for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s (KMC) 2020 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas.
Rawhide Portable Corals failed to make the final four, being knocked out of the voting by T-Blocks, a company that provides a method to grow primary stem cells in a 3D environment.
The competition highlights the important impact the manufacturing industry has on the Kansas economy and helps raise awareness of the many products made in the state.
The final four Kansas-made products head to the third round of the tournament after receiving the highest votes in their head-to-head match ups during the second round, moving them one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The final four have Garmin Autoland against Custom Built Dredge and T-Blocks up against EMP Shield.
Voting ends Thursday to select the finalists.
