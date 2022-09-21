Once again, Rawhide Portable Corrals signature product made in Abilene, has been nominated for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
Abilene native John McDonald created the first-ever portable corral 20 years ago after he saw the need for it on the rodeo circuit. Now, his product is sold nationally and internationally.
Mary McDonald, his wife who works for the business, said the corral had been nominated for a Coolest Thing Made in Kansas award several times but hadn’t won the contest yet.
She hopes this year will be the year that changes.
“It’s exposure for us,” Mary McDonald said.
The contest is structured in the manner of a tournament bracket. At this time, the corrals are in the “sweet 16” segment of the tournament.
“This is cool to show that it’s an innovative product,” she said. “Nothing like it existed until we’ve been copied by some. And that’s what’s really frustrating is that there’s another corral that made it to the 16. It’s like a copy of ours.”
If Rawhide’s corrals beat the product they’re currently running against — heirloom rocking chairs — they’ll face the other corrals.
McDonald said she hopes to beat them.
The contest is filled with things made in Kansas by businesses of all sizes.
“Everything is Kansas-made,” Mary McDonald said. “It’s kind of neat to see the other products that you didn’t know (were) made in Kansas. Some really well-known, national products.”
People can vote for the corral online at kansascool.com by just clicking the button that says “vote now.”
Voting ends Oct. 11. The winner will be announced to the public Oct. 13 during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit.
The Coolest Thing Made in Kansas is a yearly contest put on by the Kansas Manufacturing Council in the hopes of highlighting the state’s manufacturing industry.
