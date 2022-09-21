Once again, Rawhide Portable Corrals signature product made in Abilene, has been nominated for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

Abilene native John McDonald created the first-ever portable corral 20 years ago after he saw the need for it on the rodeo circuit. Now, his product is sold nationally and internationally.

 

