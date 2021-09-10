Rawhide Portable Corral of Abilene once again has been nominated as one of the top 16 Kansas-made products for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas” competition.
The portable corral can be set up by one person in 10 minutes.
Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, nominated Rawhide for the competition this year and also in 2020.
Besides being an amazing product on its own, buyers of Rawhide Portable Corrals also stay in Abilene lodging establishments, eat in Abilene residents and shop in Abilene businesses, Weeks said.
People can vote online at http://kansascool.com/vote
The Kansas Manufacturing Council’s (KMC) Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition highlights the state’s manufacturing industry, which employs one out of 11 Kansas workers. Any product made in Kansas qualifies for the competition.
Products receiving the most nominations will be admitted into a “tournament” and compete in weekly head-to-head matchups on the way to winning the ultimate prize — being named the 2021 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The companies that make it into the tournament will be invited to display their products at the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 11-12, including at the Coolest Celebration Reception. The winner will be announced and awarded the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas trophy during the summit.
Presented by BKD CPAs & Advisors, this competition is a great way to learn about the many products made in Kansas. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The reigning Coolest Thing Made in Kansas is the EMP Shield made in Burlington. EMP Shield is the world’s first electromagnetic pulse (EMP) surge protection technology for an entire home and vehicle tested to military and UL 1449 standards from ETL.
Last year, Rawhide Portable Corrals made it into the top eight, but failed to make the final four.
