Rawhide Portable Corral has advanced to the top eight in the 2020 Coolest Things Made in Kansas contest.
The business that manufactures the portable corrals in Abilene was nominated as one of the top 16 Kansas-made products by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
Voting is similar to a 16-team sports bracket.
After 22,500 votes, eight products advanced to the second round.
Voting is done on the web page www.kansaschamber.org/ctmk_voting.
Rawhide’s first opponent was Microlite!, a company that installs architectural elements for designers and architects.
Rawhide’s next opponent in the voting is T-Block which permits adult stem cells to grow outside of their original microenvironment.
Rawhide, owned by John and Mary McDonald, makes a portable corral which one person can set up in 10 minutes and herd between 150 and 400 head of cattle.
Top eight
Other companies reaching the top eight include;
• Autoland, Garmin International, Inc.
• Stanfield Heating Pad, Osborn Industries, Inc.
• Custom Built Dredge, Custom Dredge Works, Inc
• Pies, Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC
• EMP Shield, EMP Shields, LLC
The competition highlights the important impact the manufacturing industry has on the Kansas economy and helps raise awareness of the many products made in the state.
The eight products head to the second round of the tournament after receiving the highest votes in their head-to-head match ups during the first round, moving them one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The second round voting will be held through Sunday.
• Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per match-up per round.
• Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
• Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance to top eight, four, and two.
• The winner will be announced Oct. 6 at the 2020 Kansas Manufacturing Summit.
• The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
The winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
