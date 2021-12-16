A devastating storm swept across Kansas Wednesday afternoon, causing wrecks and property damage as high winds swept across the state.
Abilene was not exempt from the damage as gusting winds blew debris through the streets and knocked over trees. A large tree fell into the street along Buckeye Avenue, blocking two lanes, obstructing the roadway and causing law enforcement to need to direct traffic around the downed tree.
Power outages across Abilene caused businesses to close their doors, including the 24/7 gas station on Buckeye Avenue.
Parts of Dickinson County were subject to a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon, though no tornado seems to have touched down.
The power was out in much of Abilene until early Thursday morning.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, the rare December thunderstorm caused rollover crashes and wrecks all across North Central Kansas and the state as a whole.
“It’s just been continuous for the majority of the day,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
The Abilene Police Department asked people to stay home during the storm, if possible.
“If you do not have to be out and about in Abilene tonight, please stay home,” read a message on the police department’s Facebook page. “There are several trees and power lines down around town, and visibility is poor.”
The National Weather Service recorded gusts of about 61 mph in Abilene.
Wind gusts up to 100 mph were reported by the National Weather Service in Russell, Kansas and Geary County recorded gusts of about 94 mph.
As officials assess the damage, more information about the storm will be released.
