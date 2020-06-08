Over 200 people were in Eisenhower Park on Friday to attend what was billed as a “Peaceful Rally on Racism”. Others were listening while parked in their vehicles around the picnic area in the southwest corner of the park.
The mostly peaceful and mostly nonpolitical event involved numerous speakers with the message that racism does exist, even in Abilene, and there must be change.
The event was organized by Jo and Tom Schwartz.
“I knew it was time to do and say more,” said Jo Schwartz. “I hadn’t fully processed the running down and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the jogger. The list just goes on and on with the horrible injustices. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’”
Jackie Bailey and her husband Fred, who raised one of the few African American families in Abilene, said she was angry.
“So many of my black brothers and sisters have lost their lives, especially at that hands of law enforcement, the very institution that is hired to protect us,” she said.
The death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota resulted in protests, rioting and looting across the nation last week. Protests in Kansas were held in Great Bend, Manhattan, Wichita and Kansas City.
“Racism is a challenge for families and communities worldwide,” Bailey said. “There is so much going on in the world today, it is imperative that our children have the opportunity to right some of the wrongs.”
She said young people should experience other cultures.
Living with racism
Bailey said she lived with racism most of her life.
She said she grew up in Wichita and never met a person of a different color until she was in the seventh grade.
“Even though I didn’t know there was a name for it, I experienced it as a child,” she said. “I experienced racism in my younger years, my adolescent years and where I am today. Racism is alive and well.”
Joann Hettenbach relayed the story of she and husband Paul heading to a Royals game in Kansas City. They pulled off into a K-Mart parking lot to get batteries for a radio.
“We walked into the store. We were the only white people that we saw,” she said.
The manager approached them, asking what they wanted. The manager took them to the batteries and escorted them to the checkout counter.
“We were surounded. We did not have a lot of experience in situations like that,” she said.
“We paid for the batteries and walked out to our car and I said to my husband, this is how Fred and Jackie Bailey must feel everyday,” she said.
Jo Schwartz said a friend told her to not apologize, but instead do better.
“I hear so many people saying that it is horrible that an innocent black man was killed, but destroying property has to stop. I think you need to turn that around and try saying, instead, that it is horrible that property is being destroyed, but killing an innocent black man has to stop,” she said.
No blame
Tom Schwartz said the rally was not to place blame.
“We are here together to talk about treating all humans as important parts to a community and equal,” he said.
Schwartz said he has no problems with the Abilene Police Department of which many showed up in case of trouble.
Schwartz, retired principal at McKinley Elementary, said police officers often attended the school.
“I used them in our schools to help with kids many, many times to show them the type of people they were,” he said. “They did many fine things with our behavior programs.
That is not what this is about,” he said.
“But there are problems that exist here just like anywhere,” he said. “When people ask, ‘why here in Abilene?’ that points out right there that we need to have a rally on racism. We are all biased. I’m biased.”
Schwartz said now he needs to listen and see what is going on and try to do something about it.
One of the speakers was Larry Divel.
“I’ve waited 52 years to do my part. 52 years is late, but it’s not too late,” he said.
Luke Hagen, a recent graduate of Abilene High School, said racism has to stop.
“I am sick of it. I cry about it every time I see it all over the world. This rioting thing is not going to solve anything.”
Police
Events like the rally can and will spark change, said Abilene Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins.
“The Abilene Police Department recognizes that our community members are our most important stockholders. We should continue to strive to try to ensure that the trust in our community is never broken. In order for that to occur, we believe it is important to not stay stagnant, rather to continue to find positive ways to engage our community members. For the last several years the Abilene Police Department has made a strong effort to ensure both transparency as well as to enhance community trust.”
He said each of the officers are equipped with body cameras. Each of the marked patrol vehicles are equipped with cameras.
“Each of our officers receive annual bias-based police training,” he said.
Conflict
Four vehicles with “Trump 2k20” painted on the windows stormed past the rally at high speed, creating noise that drowned out the speakers.
Those vehicles were detained by the Abilene Police Department, reminding those drivers that it was a peaceful rally and to not create excessive noise.
Those vehicles did not return.
