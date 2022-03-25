Jon Dougherty, Gary Woodward and Adam Barkley stayed up the night of March 23-24 in Old Abilene Town to investigate the spirits lurking in the town. They are part of the investigation team Heartland Paranormal Investigations and production company Viel of Shadows Entertainment. Their full-time jobs are as investigators and location scouts for TV networks. The three’s investigation of Old Abilene is for promotional material for their upcoming series of haunted Kansas locations.
Dougherty started investigating the paranormal after a near-death experience in 2013. A drunk driver crashed into Dougherty’s car, and his heart at one point stopped beating. He was brought back by doctors. Now, he considers himself a psychic.
“After I died and was brought back, I started being able to hear and see spirits. I did a lot of research,” Dougherty said. “I started learning how to investigate in California and North Carolina because my dad’s on the East Coast and my mom’s on the West Coast. I constantly had mentors in the paranormal teaching me along the way.”
Woodward is a veteran of the Marine Corps. and a bounty hunter who has always been curious about the paranormal since a child.
“When I was six years old, my grandma had a really old house, it was off Old Turnpike Road,” Woodward said. “This was all the way in New England. There was always something there in the house and it used to touch my hand or pull my leg.”
While he ignored his memories as he grew up, eventually he started “poking around” cemeteries. Cemeteries turned into locations cross-country, such as New Mexico and Nevada. Poking around turned into investigating.
Dougherty was performing investigations around the time as Woodward. The two eventually met while working for the website Paranormal Warehouse. Later when they teamed together, the two found out they investigated the same locations across the country weeks apart from each other.
“For some reason, it was basically meant for me to meet Gary,” Dougherty said. “Me and him get along better than anybody I’ve ever filmed with. We’ve been doing this together for three and half, four years.”
Barkley first came into contact with the paranormal in 2000 when his grandmother passed away. The night of the day she died, Barkley said he saw an orb of light come into his room. The orb said “everything’s ok,” then disappeared. He has investigated ever since, going to cemeteries and old farmhouses. When Woodward moved to Kansas from the East Coast, he and Barkley met through social media.
“I took him from cemeteries to the nastiest places you could get, and took his experience up higher,” Woodward said.
Barkley is also part of the Central Kansas Paranormal Society.
Dougherty and Woodward described their style of investigating as challenging each other to face their fears. Throughout the investigation, both men will challenge the other to place themselves in spiritual spots, such as a dead body shoot in a morgue or a jail cell, while experiencing sensory deprivation. To enhance their senses of touch, smell, and taste and psychic abilities, they blindfold themselves, put on noise-canceling headphones, and either tie up or cuff their wrists and/or legs. They will stay in their position for 30 minutes to an hour.
“We push the limit of our investigations… You’ll see shows like Ghosthunters, they are a great team, but they tend to centrally locate themselves in a location to get activity to draw to them. We go searching for it, and we will do anything to get those spirits to actually interact with our bodies, as for as hooking up audio so somebody like Gary can go ‘hey, if there’s a spirit in that room with him, touch him.’ We can get crazier then that,” Dougherty said.
The trio also use ghost hunting technology as well as their physical methods. While they did not bring their full-scale production equipment, the three brought thousands of dollars worth of investigation equipment, such as Radiating Electromagnetic Pods, specialized recorders, spirit boxes, EDI Meter, electromagnetic field detectors and motion detectors.
At around 11 p.m. in Old Abilene Town, Dougherty put on the bandana and headphones and was bound with handcuffs and sat for around 10 minutes in the Alamo Saloon. The headphones were connected to a spirit box, a radio device that is modified to not connect to any FM channels and constantly cycles through channels which produces constant static for spirits to talk through. Woodward then moved him to the jailhouse and placed him behind bars with the doors locked. Later that night, Woodward used the same method and sat in the Merchant’s Hotel.
While they provoke action from the spirits through communication and sensory deprivation, the group uses technology, science and peer review to debunk their results. With all they record during an investigation, the group comb through all the footage and ask audio and video engineers, and other investigators to critique their findings. For some investigations, they’ll hire building contractors to confirm certain aspects of the place they are investigating.
“We try to find every excuse for it not to be paranormal before we call it paranormal,” Dougherty said. “It’s a long process. It takes a long time to get these investigations done, and for me and my team, we want to make what we get is concrete evidence and not something where somebody will go ‘they faked it.’”
While they all have the same goal, each man has a different method and role in investigations. Dougherty focuses on communicating with spirits and using his psychic abilities to understand the spirits he is talking with. Woodward observes and provokes the spirits and his colleagues based on what he observes. He describes his methods as “sadistic” because he’ll instigate spirits to interact however with them. Barkley adapts to what is needed at the moment. During investigations, he observes like a detective and acts as a emotional balance between Doughtery’s psychic interaction and Woodward’s instigating.
The three livestreamed their Old Abilene investigation on Dougherty’s TikTok account, @jontheparanormalguy. The group typically livestream their investigations on the video sharing app or on YouTube. Berkley’s account is @adamtheghostlyguy, and Woodward’s account is @garythesupernaturalguy.
Dougherty said Heartland Paranormal Investigations will be returning on another date to do a full-scale production that will be a part of their Kansas haunted location series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.