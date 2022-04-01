Areas of Kansas are still experiencing extreme and exceptional droughts, though rain on multiple days the past two weeks did shrink those areas since March 15. This is determined by comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor’s March 17 and March 31 maps of Kansas.
In Dickinson County, the rain has receded the D2 severe drought almost completely out of the county. The northwestern section of the county is still in a D2 area. Where the D2 drought used to be on the March 15 map in the county, there is now a D1 moderate drought. Where the D1 drought used to be in eastern Dickinson County, the drought receded into D0, abnormally dry.
For the rest of the state, the D4 exceptional drought in the southwest grew in Seward and Stevens counties. The drought stayed relatively the same in Morton, Stanton and Grant counties. The state area percentage grew from 1.66 percent March 17 to 1.89 percent March 31.
The D3 extreme drought area shrunk in the southwest. The D3 area receded out of Clark, Comanche, Harper, Cowley, Chautauqua and Montgomery counties. The D3 drought is still in Finney, Kearny, Hamilton, Stanton, Grant, Stevens, Seward, Meade and Clark counties.
In central Kansas, the D3 drought also shrunk. Now Barton, Ellsworth, Rice and Stafford counties are in the zone, having receded out of Rush and Pawnee counties.
The D2 drought has shrunk in all areas of the state. The state area percentage decreased from 55.85 percent to 46 percent, decreasing by 9.85 percent. Areas that were in a D3 zone two weeks ago are now in a D2 zone.
Where the D2 zone used to be in the state is now occupied by D1 drought. The D1 zones have grown in the west and north, and a zone has appeared around central Kansas.
The eastern section of the state where there used to be a D0 abnormally dry zone is now experiencing no drought zone. There is now 27.76 percent of the state in no drought area, compared to the 1.48 percent on the March 17 map.
March 31’s map was created by Dr. Deborah Bathke, climatologist for the National Drought Mitigation Center. The March 17 map was created by Adam Hartman, meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For the High Plains summary for the March 17 map, Bathke did not write anything specific about Kansas. In general though, the sections of the High Plains region that are still experiencing drought are concerned.
“The lack of seasonal snow cover combined with the onset of spring has people in the region worried. Soil moisture is very low, stream flows continue to decline and state reports indicate that stock ponds are drying up,” Bathke wrote.
According to the National Weather Service Topeka Office, there is a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday of next week for Abilene.
