The BNSF Railroad will be making repairs to the railroad crossing on K-43 in Enterprise on Wednesday, Feb. 12, weather permitting.
K-43 will be closed to traffic at the crossing. Traffic will be detoured on South Lincoln Street, East 1st Street, and South Factory Street (see attached map). Work is expected to be completed the same day, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.
To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
