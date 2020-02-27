The Quiet Hero Award is presented to an individual who has helped a non-profit organization in the community without fanfare, who has quietly donated their time, talents or financial support to make that entity better.
The 2020 Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce Quiet Hero, Ralph Viola, is a retired aircraft worker and long-time Abilene resident. In his 45 years in Dickinson County, he has helped so many local organizations both monetarily and through lending his time and expertise.
The organizations he helps are numerous and include Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene, 4-H, the Abilene Public Library, the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, the ELKS Lodge #1675 and the Abilene Airport Advisory.
He also has a passion for history and for preserving our local heritage, as evidenced by his involvement with Old Abilene Town, the Dickinson County Historical Society, and the Wakefield and Talmage Museums.
This “Quiet Hero” is in fact so quiet that we were unable to find a photo of him to use in the banquet presentation.
