Two former Abilene residents of one family returned to Kansas from different parts of the world and were in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan Luty was in New York City where he was pursuing a career on Broadway.
Kate Luty was working in Australia.
Both flew back to Kansas City during the pandemic and spent weeks in isolation with their parents Jeff and Mary Kate, brother Ben and two dogs.
Although they were disappointed about their trips being cut short, they agreed it was nice to spend some time again with the family.
Neither displayed any symptoms of COVID-19. Both are still living in the Kansas City area with their parents, brother and dogs.
While the quarantine is over, the family is still continuing to self-isolate.
“Keeping distance from others has actually been easier than some would think as we are now primarily living in Kansas City where we didn’t grow up,” Jordan said. “We go for walks and are finding new hobbies around the home. There’s lots to do outdoors, such as biking, tennis, frisbee golf and hanging with our dogs.”
Also, Jordan has a new hobby: learning American sign language.
Jordan
Jordan Luty moved to an apartment in Harlem in New York City on March 1. That was the day the first positive test of COVID-19 was recorded in New York City.
“I had just barely gotten a taste of the Big Apple before having to jet home,” he said.
He was hunting for an apartment and was wrestling with whether or not to sign a year-long lease.
“Thankfully I ended up only committing to a two-month contract. My original intention was to move to Manhattan and then find a more suitable apartment quickly. Sadly, I am still paying the entirety of my lease for the New York City sublet, but fingers crossed I’ll get my security deposit back,” he said.
He said New York went from a “hub of bustling life to a paranoid, barren wasteland” in a matter of about 4 days.
“I decided to head home right before it hit penultimate pandemic, thankfully, so I was able to purchase an easy $38 flight — yes $38 from New York to Kansas City — get transportation to and from airports, and still go about my travel relatively seamlessly. I actually took two flights and both of them were packed full of people in what I can only assume were similar situations to my own.”
He wore a mask and gloves.
“I wanted to be obsessively clean about the entire ordeal to avoid any possible exposure. That’s the scariest thought, right, that I’d be the reason one of my family members contracts and dies from COVID-19? There was no way I would let that happen.”
Jordan said the family threw a going-away party on Feb. 28.
“I made a joke at that party about leaving Kansas City only to immediately have to return home. Basically, I called it. Ha, ha,” he said.
He said his mother Mary Kate was the main reason he left New York.
“She has always been a huge voice of reason and she put it very simply. ‘Would I rather be stuck in New York and have to cook for myself or come home and have her cook for me?’ Added bonus: my groceries were paid for! Just kidding. Seriously, we all knew the country was about to shut down, so I would have rather been around family than stuck in a city that was still foreign to me without my dogs.”
Kate
Kate Luty was living and working in Sydney, Australia, and had to evacuate because of the coronavirus.
“My trip home was quite odd to be honest. Flying during this time was like nothing else I’ve experienced,” she said. “No one would stand near each other and the lines at immigration were longer than ever before.”
She said most of the people were wearing masks and gloves plus carrying disinfectant wipes to clean everything they touched.
“The airline made an announcement talking about COVID-19 and how we needed to thank staff for being in some of the most dangerous situations at this time,” she said.
Her flight was the only one to LAX that week after 90 percent of the international flights from Sydney were canceled.
“So they moved everyone from other flights to this one, causing a lot of confusion and frustration between fellow travelers with connecting flights. Overall, traveling during this time was eerie and like nothing else I’ve experienced when traveling,” she said.
Family
“Well, the biggest con is obviously being around my dumb family all the time,” Jordan said, jokingly.
“In all seriousness, having our entire family under the same roof again has been a hugely unexpected delight. Neither my brother or sister were around to say goodbye to me when I moved to New York City, and I truly had no idea when I’d see my sister next. Of course, I don’t want to downplay the con of my big city dreams put on hold, but being able to hug my sister and fight over the television is a pretty decent trade off.”
Broadway is still shut down in New York as all shows have been canceled until June.
Kate also said she was happy to reunite with family she hadn’t seen in almost a year.
“I was happy to make it home when I did while major flights were still operating and before things really went further downhill,” she said. “The cons of traveling was the uncertainty and fear in everyone around me; no one knew what to do or what to believe. I was stuck between staying in my apartment in Australia or coming home to Kansas way earlier than I planned. I made the tough decision within a few days to book a flight and pack up everything I owned and leave my beachside life in Sydney. One of the toughest decisions I have had to make has turned out to be one of the smartest.”
