Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
The Quality of Life Coalition is nearing its final year of phase two of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
The first phase was from 2018 through 2020 and Dickinson County was on the receiving end of $400,000. The second phase runs four years and started August 2020 and will end July 2024. Blue Cross Blue Shield provided $200,000 to address local initiatives to improve health and well-being, said Vicki Gieber, Quality of Life Coalition director. Dickinson County was one of 24 Kansas counties to be selected.
As the timeline for phase two nears an end, Gieber said she and Pat Brehm, community projects coordinator, have been working with Dickinson County businesses and organizations to put together their grant applications and memorandums of understanding.
“We really tried to focus on trying to find key movers and shakers all around the county and stay connected with them to find out where the energy is and who might be open to taking a look at their policies about tobacco, about healthy eating and about promoting physical activity,” Brehm said.
The $200,000 will provide grants for sustainable healthy initiatives, which fall in line with one of several pathways identified by BCBS. Within each pathways are several packages, or potential projects.
Community and Social Context Pathway — This pathway focuses on work at the community level to improve social integration, support systems, community engagement, and reducing stress and discrimination.
Neighborhood and Physical Environment Pathway — An example of packages in this pathway include a bike share program, improving access to community recreational facilities, community gardens, and enhanced trail infrastructure.
Food Pathway — This pathway supports nutrition programs and can include such projects as farmers markets, healthier restaurants, a community commercial kitchen and cooking classes.
Healthcare Pathway — Packages in this pathway will focus on connecting access to healthcare and people understanding how health services impacts their own health. Potential projects could include a hospital garden, tobacco cessation, and commercial tobacco-free policies.
Education Pathway — Grantees of this pathway will create connections between education and health and well-being by promoting healthy lifestyles, educational attainment, and literacy skills.
Economic Stability Pathway — This pathway addresses individuals’ access to food, housing and healthcare, and ways to create a healthy business culture.
“It’s very structured,” Gieber said. “What (Blue Cross Blue Shield) is looking at is policy … and the sustainability of these policies. It’s very directed and intentional.”
When phase two was announced, Gieber met with coalition members and looked at the different packages they felt was attainable. For each project the partner has to sign a pledge and memorandum of understanding.
One package was leadership development through the Kansas Leadership Center.
“We’ve been sending people to the Leadership Center for training,” Gieber said. “That’s to help increase voices that are going to advocate for healthy initiatives.”
Another package will support the Abilene farmers market and help them become a 501 c3 so they can apply for SNAP and EBT funds, she said
They also choose storytelling as one of their packages.
“We want to tell the story to the community of what we’re doing,” Brehm said. “We are hoping to get one of the schools involved and maybe have a high school English class do a video story.”
Phase two funds will also cover phase two of the Iron Horse trail from Jeep Road to the Smoky Hill River. This is the kind of project that encourages healthy lifestyles, Brehm said.
“Another one is for Memorial Health System,” Gieber said. “They are going to put in hospital gardens at Village Manor. There’ll be putting in raised beds that the residents can sit there and grow the vegetables and different things.”
The Central Kansas Free Fair Board has also signed a pledge to work on updating the kitchen facility at Sterl Hall to make it a commercial kitchen.
“It could be available for groups wanting to do cooking classes or for entrepreneurs who might want to grow a business and need a place to start,” Brehm said.
Chronic Disease grant
The Blue Cross Blue Shield grant has kept Gieber and Brehm busy, but they are also working with the Dickinson County Health Department on the implementation of the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Grant.
“It focuses on tobacco use,” Gieber said. “One of the things we really work on is addressing the vape … initiative and promoting the My Life My Quit program, which is a program that’s geared towards children and the Kansas Quit Line, which is for 18 and over.”
Tobacco use can be addicting. My Life My Quit helps young people quit. Oftentimes they start using tobacco products with the thought that they can quit anytime they want. Before they know it, they’re addicted, Gieber said.
“We are also working with childcare centers and providers to minimize exposure to second and third-hand smoke,” Brehm said.
Third-hand smoke, she said, is the residue that tobacco leaves on furniture, carpet, clothing, and other objects where the smoke is.
“Little ones walk and crawl around and touch things then put their fingers in their mouth and they are ingesting that,” Gieber said.
Marketplace insurance
In addition to managing the grants, the Quality of Life Coalition is a navigator for the insurance marketplace.
“People who are wanting to sign up for the government health program, we will help them navigate through it,” Gieber said.
Open enrollment ended in January but, QOL staff can help people work their way through the special enrollment period.
Whether they are helping people get insurance coverage, stop smoking, find healthy food alternatives, or take advantage of any of the health and wellness initiatives, Brehm and Gieber said the goal is to make Dickinson County a healthier place.
“The bottom line is we are trying to make the healthy choice the easy choice,” Brehm said.
