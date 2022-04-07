This Saturday, local Gail Parsons is teaching a class to create a traditional Ukrainian art form, pysansky. The class, Pysansky for Peace, will be at Prairie Horizons in Chapman starting at 10 a.m.
“When I’m working on these, it’s a great time to just think. All of the motifs on these eggs stand for different things. A lot of times, when I’m making one for somebody, I’m making it with certain motifs in mind because those are my prayers for that person. Now with everything going on, there’s a lot of thinking being done and a lot of good intentions being thought about,” Parsons said.
A Pysanka is an egg with inscribed patterns and dyes. Eggs are dipped repeatedly in different colored dyes with wax used to inscribe the designs and protect colors like masking tape. The yolk and white of the egg can be removed by drilling a small hole in the egg.
The art predates the modern country of Ukraine. Parsons said the egg is considered by Ukrainians a symbol of life because of an old legend.
“Legend has it that high in the Ural Mountains, there’s a monster who controls all the evil in the world. He’s changed to the top of that mountain. Every year, he sends his minions out to see how many pysanky are being made. If there are a lot of pysanky, his chains tighten, constricting the evil. If there is not a lot, his chains loosen, allowing evil to go throughout the world,” Parsons said.
Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Parsons said there are many people who are creating pysanky in honor of the legend.
While traditional colors for pysanky are black, orange, yellow and red, Parsons said the class will be using primarily blue and yellow. The patterns Parsons will teach will also be more related to Ukraine.
Parsons said her family ancestry is based in Galicia, an area that is in the western part of Ukraine and the southeastern part of Poland. The region has been part of several countries in its history.
For the class, Parsons said she will be supplying everything needed. Entry is $40, with a percentage of the proceedings being donated toward relief efforts in Ukraine. The class’ timeframe will be around three hours. For more information and to sign up, call Gail Parsons at 785-210-7715.
