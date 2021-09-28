With sticky fingers covered in chocolate, stomachs filled with layers of turkey and the sweet smells of baked goods, it seems that no holiday in the winter comes without it’s delicious temptations. In the hopes of avoiding a new year of trying to lose 20 pounds of weight put on over the holidays, Impact Sports & Fitness instructors Anita Larson and Laurol Overlease share some advice on staying healthy when holiday treats come knocking at your door.
Between them, Larson and Overleasehave 37 years of experience training one-on-one and guiding fitness classes with a wide variety of ages. But they only get to help people when the person decides it is time to get over the holiday lazy slump. Larson thinks the best way to avoid this slump is to keep a routine.
“Try to keep the routine of coming into the gym and use the buddy system if you need the motivation,” Larson said.
“I think you should also do what you like,” Overlease added. “Exercising doesn’t mean you have to run or light weights, instead do whatever activity gets you moving. It could be dancing, yoga and I think setting that routine up before the holidays because it is not the time to start a new project.”
Sometimes the gym seems too daunting to take on. For those days, Larson and Overlease have some recommendations.
“I like classes because I’m with other people and it keeps me motivated,” Larson said.
“I use gym time as my quiet time from my little one,” Overlease said. “I come in for my 30 minutes of quiet time in the day.”
No matter how much time a person spends at the gym, if they eat like every day is Thanksgiving Day, most won’t see a change in their weight or personal health goals.
“You have to look at it as one day,” Overlease said. “It’s a special time you shouldn’t withhold what you like, but try to make sure you’re not going back for seconds. Don’t withhold the pie if you want a piece, have a piece, it is the holidays… Just make sure to balance with movement and lots of water.”
For those going back to gym or just starting out, Overlease and Larson want to remind them that stretching and properly warming up before physical activity as an important way to avoid injuries.
Larson’s final advice is for beginners to speak with a personal trainer if they’re uncertain about starting their fitness journey.
“I would say if it is your first time and you don’t know what to do,” she said. “I would hire a personal trainer to help you or get involved in classes.”
Overlease suggested easing into it. “Start slow and don’t change everything at once,” she said. “Little goals where you can succeed overtime. It takes six to eight weeks to see your results even starting out, so you have to be patient.”
