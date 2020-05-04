Incumbent Andrea Purvis filed for office Friday to retain her position as Dickinson County Attorney.
A Republican, Purvis filed by paying the filing fee, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
Purvis is seeking her second term as county attorney. She was first elected to the position in 2016 and has been a prosecutor in Dickinson County since 2012.
Seven Dickinson County elected offices are up for election in the August primary and November general election — county clerk/election officer, county treasurer, register of deeds, county attorney, sheriff, commission district #2 and commission district #3.
No one has yet filed for commission district #3, currently held by Incumbent Craig Chamberlin.
So far, there is only one race: Challenger Jerry Davis, a 30-plus year investigator with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, is running against Sheriff Gareth Hoffman who is seeking a fourth term.
Others who have filed for Dickinson County elected offices are incumbents Barb Jones, county clerk/election officer; Leah Hern, county treasurer; Marty Holt, register of deeds; and Lynn Peterson, commission district #2.
The filing deadline is at noon Monday, June 1.
The primary election is Monday, Aug. 4.
Besides Dickinson County offices, other local seats up for election in 2020 include all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
Besides being the filing deadline, 12 noon on Monday, June 1 is the deadline for any registered Republican, Democrat or Libertarian who wishes to change parties prior to the Aug. 4 primary election.
Anyone who is unsure of their party affiliation should call the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and check before June 1.
“You cannot change parties after June 1,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.