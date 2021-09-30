A team of Abilene Firefighters and Police Officers went out on Wednesday morning to serve their community by pumping gas and cleaning windshields.
To help Love’s fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network, Abilene Law Enforcement helps customers at the Love’s Truck Stop on Fair Rd and only asks for people to donate what they can to help the cause.
“So this is the second year we partnered with Love’s, the event is also looking out if there is a need for pumping gas and washing windows for free, with only the ask for a free will donation,” Assistant Chief of Police Jason Wilkins said. “It’s a great opportunity for officers to interact with community members and at the same time they help a great cause.”
According to Wilkins, the team raised a little more than $400 in their three hour time frame. Love’s General Manager Chris Kelley is grateful for the exposure that the law enforcement give to the cause.
“It’s always great to have officers because of the exposure they have within the community,” Kelley said. “They are always willing to help and of course this is a great cause going to help the kids and children’s hospitals.”
Background on Children’s Miracle Network
The Children’s Miracle Network started when Mick Shannon teamed up with KSL producers to create telethons to raise money for March of Dimes. However, when he presented the idea to March of Dimes leadership, they rejected the notion.
So, Shannon decided to create his own charity focused on the children and created the Children’s Miracle Network. For 37 years, the foundation raised $7 billion with a simple business plan to follow: a network of children’s hospitals getting help from a network of television stations and 100% of proceeds would stay local to benefit local hospitals and kids.
The first Children’s Miracle Network Telethon in 1983 included donations from The Osmond Family studios, Bill Marriott for free hotel rooms, Linda Dozier Western Airlines for free airfare and more.
According to the Children Miracle Network, each day the CMN hospitals treat about 16,200 kids with trauma, 935 kids with diabetes, 2,128 kids with cancer, 2,329 kids for surgeries and 925 babies in the NICU.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is a member of the Miracle Million Club of Children Miracle Network partners. Since 1999, the company has raised more than $35 for the CMN Hospitals. According to the CMN impact report for Love’s, 22% of donations go to advancement services, 27% to patient services, 13% to research, 16% to equipment, 6% to education and 16% to charitable care.
The nearest CMN Hospital for Abilene is Ascension Via Christi in Wichita and they decided to share some stories of kids who championed through their hospital stays.
Alyvia suffers from asthma and vocal cord dysfunction, which creates a difficult time for her to take long breaths. The hospital helped Alyvia find a mix medication to help her day-to-day breathing, so she can enjoy life outside of hospital stays.
Vincent, at the age of 7, got diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and pancreatic insufficiency, which CMN helped the family afford a special vest to help with his lungs and funds to allow the family to travel to Kansas City to see a specialist.
