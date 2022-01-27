With his yearly reports, Public Works Director Lon Schrader reviews the water use inside Abilene which focuses on how much water is taken out of the ground and sent to the water treatment plant.
“This is the amount of water that is pumped out of the ground and goes to the treatment plant,” Schrader said. “Not exactly, the amount of water that is used by every single soul in Abilene. There’s some water that is lost to leaks or some water in the processing. So, this number does not reflect how many gallons of water we sold.”
For 2021, the city of Abilene pumped 479,170,900 gallons out of the water wells into the treatment plant. In previous years, the city sold 452,346,800 gallons in 2020 and 442,198,800 in 2019. Public works did observe an increase in water pumped out of the wells, but doesn’t have an answer for the cause of increase.
“Our population hasn’t grown,” Schrader said. “Industries are not using anymore. We don’t have any singular event that would stand out that caused us to use more water. In fact, our water loss we have to report the amount of gallons that are lost… Our numbers for that are down from what they had been in the past. So we’re not losing as much water at least according to our reports as what we were a few years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.