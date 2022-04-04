The Abilene Commission during the March 28 regular meeting approved HomeServe USA’s free public information campaign for the National League of Cities’ Service Line Warranty Program. The campaign will send letters to Abilene residents explaining homeowners’ responsibility for the water and sewer lines underground on their property and advertise a warranty service plan. Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, said the need for a water and sewer line warranty varies for each household. He also said issues with homeowners’ sewer lines may cause issues for the main lines Public Works takes care of.
“If you’re a homeowner or property owner, try to learn as much about your utilities, your plumbing (and) your sewer lines,” Schrader said. “Try to get as much information as you can about it, and it’ll help you with that decision whether you think you need that or not. The more you know about your home and your system, the better off you’re going to be.”
Whether to buy a warranty depends on the condition and material of a home or property’s service line, Schrader said. A couple easy ways to learn the condition of the lines is to find out the age of the home or when the line was installed if the house was built before the water/sewer lines were created before the 1980s. Based on the decade, pipes could be made from plastic, copper, steel or some other material. An easy, but sometimes inaccurate, way to determine the material of pipes is by looking at the exposed pipe connecting to the meter. The age of the pipe can usually be determined by when the home or structure was built, unless water/sewer systems did not exist when the house was built or work was done to the line after the house was built. For example, a house’s sewer line built during the 1960s possibly had steel pipes. In the 1970s, PVC piping started becoming the normal piping for sewer lines.
As for detecting if there’s a leak or a breakage, Schrader said looking for water above ground is not a reliable method. Around Abilene, there are soil compositions and conditions that will hide leaks by preventing it from reaching the surface.
“The best thing people can do is monitor their usage and understand what their normal usage is,” he said.
Breakage in water lines does not cause issues for Public Works. Breakage of the connection between the main line and the homeowner’s sewer lines, called a tap, can damage the mainline and the street above, Schrader said.
“You have to be careful in situations like that. You can have a cave-in (or) a hole show up in a street. It is possible. We had that happen to one of our local businesses here one time a few years ago,” Schrader said. “My crew went in, excavated down to the sewer line and found the problem that was causing the street to give us problems. (The problem) was, in fact, related to that individual business’s failure on their tap. It had broken and failed. What was happening was you got a hole in the sewer main. It’s like a vacuum, and the dirt (gets) sucked into that. That can sometimes create all these unexpected cavities underneath a street.”
Taps breaking and causing issues does not happen often though, Schrader said. Public Works dealing with sewer line issues, whether the problem be large or smaller, more than twice a year is unusual because sewer lines last “a long time,” Schrader said.
