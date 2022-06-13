Tours were held at the renovated Dickinson County Courthouse Saturday morning.
County Administrator Brad Homman said there had been a steady trickle of people through the courthouse doors to look at the improvements.
The project went over budget, according to Homman, though he was unable say by exactly how much, describing the number as “a moving target.”
“Part of that ‘over-budget’ were things that we elected to do,” he said. “Like the parking lot, we did concrete instead of asphalt which is going to be a 40 or 50 year solution instead of a 10 year solution.”
This was expensive, according to Homman, but the county was able to use some of its ARPA COVID-19 relief funds to help with the cost of renovations.
“I’d have to do the numbers to figure out exactly how far we were over, but we were over without a doubt,” Homman said. “If you had told me we were going to do this in the middle of a pandemic with supply chain issues and everything else when we started — well, I think we’re very fortunate we did it when we did because by today’s numbers we probably wouldn’t be able to do it.”
According to Homman, the overage on the courthouse renovations will not cause the county to raise taxes because the county’s ARPA funds and some of its savings covered most of the expenses that were not budgeted for.
“Part of that was compensated with the money that we had on hand already before we did the project,” he said. “We’d been saving money for about eight years and so we had money on hand … It’s not like we have to go out and raise taxes.”
Homman said several members of the public exited the tours with positive comments about the renovations.
“We’ve had a number of good comments — people coming out very impressed with it,” Homman said. “It’s good. Probably the common theme has been ‘efficient.’ One gentleman came out, I could tell that he had paid attention early on with some of the issues we had because he said, ‘it looks like you addressed all the challenges you had.’ And we talked about it — he was very informed.”
Some of these challenges included inmates having to be transported through the public hallway to get to court prior to renovations which is no longer the case after the remodel and the judge having to take the public hallway to access the courtroom, he said. The county attorney’s office has been moved as well, to make “things much more efficient,” Homman said.
County Clerk Jeanne Livingston also had praise for the renovations.
She was on hand to answer questions from members of the public, as were other county officials, and she said she was glad to have a working HVAC system.
“Being able to have the air conditioner and stuff work — because before we were always really cold or really hot depending on where the boiler was,” Livingston said. “I’m real happy with the space that we have — it looks nice and it’s really going to be nice to work in it. And we appreciate the patrons that supported it —and that are paying for it.”
Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she was pleased with the renovation to her office as well.
“I like the workspace and I like how the archive room came out,” she said. “I mean, the whole courthouse is nice. They did a nice job.”
County Commissioner Ron Roller was present for the tours, as well.
“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “We’re seeing people come in, check out the courthouse. It’s efficient, effective. It’s not overly plush. It’s just like a business building and great to service the taxpayers of Dickinson County.”
