After being closed since mid March, the Abilene Public Library will be opening to the public on Monday, according to Director Wendy Moulton.
There will be several conditions.
High-risk patrons including seniors, expectant mothers and individuals with compromised immune systems can visit the library from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Social distancing of six feet will be required and hand sanitizers will be readily available.
Services such as copying and faxing may take longer to allow for staff safety measures.
New guidelines
1) Face coverings are recommended for anyone over 3 years old.
2) Patrons will be limited to 30 minute visits including computer use time and only two computers will be available.
3) A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the adult and teen areas of the library on floors 1 and 3 and five people or two families will be allowed in the youth department in the lower level while the second floor will be closed except for official meetings.
4) All materials that are touched by patrons while browsing need to be put in designated bins for sanitation.
5) Returns will be accepted in the outside book drop only and will be quarantined for 72 hours.
6) The library is not taking donations until further notice.
7) Public restrooms and drinking fountains will not be open.
