On Monday afternoon, Commissioners meet to discuss the ordinance to create a mill levy for Abilene Public Library and hear from public comments.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Brandon Rein proclaimed that October 6, 2021 be celebrated as Rotarian Day. The day celebrates the 100 years of service conducted by Abilene Rotary Club, which was established on Oct 6, 1921. Abilene Rotary assists the community through projects, helping eradicate Polio and creating educational opportunities for local students.
“The city of Abilene congratulates Rotarians as they begin their second century of service to our community,” Mayor Rein said.
First up for public comments, Connie Franklin and Debbie Barns brought up the rumor about future construction on Grand Boulevard.
“We were told the city is going to dig trenches on both sides of Grand Boulevard and that they may take our trees out,” Franklin said. “We want to know if that is in fact what they are going to do.”
Mayor Rein sent the question on to City Manager Marsh who had no idea if any digging project was planned for Grand Boulevard and pushed it on to Public Works Director Lon Schrader.
“I will look into that,” Schrader said. “I know there have been some concerns about draining out there for many many years. I’m not aware that we have anything in the process right now. I can look into that.”
“There are some right-of-way concerns that I have out there,” Schrader added. “In the years that I have been doing maintenance for the city, which is a few, the city took some action years ago and we need to as far as reopening that street. I need to look into that before we do anything very major.”
Connie Franklin brought up the fact that many of her neighbors would like the street to be turned into a two lane road. Another item they brought up to the commissioner, the area residents hoping to have their land surveyed to figure out where property lines lay between houses, so mail boxes could be moved. Schrader pointed out that any decisions about mailbox locations will be decided by the Postal Service.
“It also depends on your line of travel for your mail carrier, he can’t just arbitrarily go on the other side,” Commissioner Chris Ostermann said. “It has to be approved through management before there are any changes and it has to be agreed to by the neighborhood.”
Following Franklin and Barns, Director of Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Julie Roller Weeks announced exciting news for the city.
Abilene became a finalist, third year in a row, for the USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. In the previous two years, Abilene ranked eight and second place on the list.
“So in 2021, it would sure be nice to bump up one more spot, so please vote daily,” Weeks said.
After her announcement, Mayor Rein thanked Weeks on her future campaign for votes.
“Thank you in advance for everything you are going to do to promote that vote cause I know you will,” Rein said.
With all public comments done, the Commissioners moved on the big discussion point for the agenda to establish a maximum mill levy for the maintenance of the Abilene Public Library budget.
The City Manager introduced the ordinance during the September 13 Commissioner Study Session.
“Again this is a budgeting tool for both the library and the city, I feel it is a very positive move for both entities,” City Manager Ron Marsh said before the Mayor open the floor for discussion.
Abilene Public Library Director Wendy Moulton shared a few comments before the commissioners.
“I have never been a political person,” Moulton said. “I do however have 11 years of experience managing public libraries and library budgets. I have 22 years of experience working in libraries and I have a master’s degree in library science. I may not be the most competent speaker, but I am passionate and knowledgeable about what I do including how to budget for the needs of the library…I think that our community should be proud of this progress and if you do not trust my experience and professional training then I would ask you to listen to the library board of trustees. These are not individuals who are in the library because of their love of books, although I’m sure many of them do love books, they love this community and the values that the public library stands for.”
“The truth is that the library will experience increased expenses with health insurance costs and wages will rise every year,” Moulton pointed out to the commissioners. “We will have to keep a competitive wage especially in this time of labor shortages.”
“Despite our attempts to fix the working relationship between the city and the library, we found out about this proposed ordinance in the newspaper and not from the city manager or the mayor who serves as a voting member of our library board,” Moulton further expressed her feelings of disappointment with the city’s communication. “We were in fact notified by the concerned public who pointed us to the newspaper article.”
“I know most of you have made up your minds about this ordinance and done so without consulting professional that the taxpayers pay to run their library or the volunteer board which was appointed by the city commission who are here cause they want to ensure excellent library services to all ages in our community and continue reaching the underserved populations,” Moulton said.
“I want to assure the people of Abilene that we will do our best to overcome any obsculates in order to provide the library services that the community needs, appreciates and comes to expect,” Moulton said last before allowing the next speaker to come up to the podium.
President of Abilene’s Library Board Sheila Biggs followed after Moulton to address the commissioners.
“It concerns me that when you discussed this (ordinance), in this room last week, that you didn’t think that perhaps when you are deciding something that will affect the library and how it might be able to function that you wouldn’t go down stairs and get the library director and ask her to participate,” Biggs said.
“I am asking you very respectfully to table this motion until the library is able to visit with the city manager, visit with the north central Kansas Library Association and visit among ourselves,” Biggs added. “We haven’t been able to do that. You (commissioners) haven’t done your due diligence unless you consult the library and it would be your responsibility to vote on this today.”
After the last speaker from the library board, Vice Mayor Dee Marshall double checked the topic was announced on the study session agenda. Ostermann brought up that the topic of the library’s Mill Levy was discussed in the past before Marsh’s employment with the city.
“Personally, I think the library should have been here last week. They should have been,” Ostermann stated.
Ostermann also checked with City Attorney Aaron Martin how long the ordinance would last, which according to Martin if the ordinance is passed it would become city law. The law would remain in effect until a new ordinance would be adopted by the commissioners.
Ostermann asked the decision be tabled until proper discussion happened for all entities, but the motion failed. Marshall asked for the approval of the ordinance to establish the Mill Levy and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Trevor Witt.
With only Witt, Ostermann, Marshall and Rein present, the vote three yes and one no, the motion carried. Commissioners and the Mayor shared their thoughts on the ordinance before the vote.
“When it comes to my vote, it is setting up a system that goes and establishes policies beyond the current board of the commission sitting here and the current library board,” Witt said. “Setting up a part of policy to where the library board going forward knows what they are working with and then if they have needs to increase… we could adjust it or get rid of it… It is a budgeting tool.”
“My thought on backing this, it does give the library a tool that knows how they can budget,” Marshall said. “I mean we all have targets and this helps them establish that and know in advance what they have.”
“I understand about targets but they have to be involved in that planning process to know how to target for the next consecutive years and without that it makes it hard for the library board,” Ostermann said.
“This is something that can be readdressed, it can be amended as needed, because we all know that costs will increase,” Rein said. “It is a budget tool… we have zero control over the budget that the library puts out. Because it is in the city’s budget, this is a tool that we have to retain a little piece of a check-and-balance system. So I think it will help us keep better control in the future.”
Starting his reports, City Manager Marsh spoke of Abilene City Clerk Shayla Mohr being awarded a scholarship to attend year one of the City Clerk and Municipal Finances Officers association conference this year.
The city and the county plan to submit a letter of interest in a Kansas Department of Transportation constructing an electrical charger station near I-70 in Abilene.
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Abilene Police and Fire Department will be pumping gas at Loves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Marsh and Finance Director Marcus Rothchild meet with Enterprise Fleet Management to learn about the vehicle replacement program and see the advantages for the city. Representatives will be presenting at the next Commissioner Study Session on October 4.
Lastly, the city learned that the Civic Center is exempt from taxes from the second of this year forward.
