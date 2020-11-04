Public comments continue to dominate Dickinson County Commission meetings.
Prior to the public comment portion last Thursday, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said a time policy exists — although they did not follow it at the previous meeting — limiting comments to five minutes.
Also, comments are to be directed to the commission so speakers and members of the audience should not get into a “back and forth” with each other.
Peterson further noted the courthouse is a polling place (while advance voting was underway) and “electioneering” is not allowed.
Courage and leadership
Abilene resident Robin Black thanked the commission, county health department and County Health Officer Brian Holmes for the “courage and leadership” shown by “following medical guidelines with regard to the need for people to wear masks indoors in public places and outside when social distancing is not ensured.”
Wearing a mask is a “simple act of kindness” and an easy public health solution and she is “surprised and disappointed” by those who will not do so.
“I hear some say we are all destined to get COVID, so what’s the big deal?’” Black related, adding that some are very susceptible, get very ill and the lingering effects can be “long lasting and debilitating.”
She referenced a 2020 Docking Institute survey of Kansans which confirms that “Dickinson County Commissioners are spot on with a majority of their constituents on the issue of masks,” Black said.
Abilene resident Duane Shrag thanked the commission for showing a great deal of “courage and responsibility,” he said.
“You have come under some very unfair criticism from people who believe personal freedom is unlimited, that governing bodies should not have the authority to limit them in any way,” Shrag said, explaining that concept is “absurd” because everyone lives with limits, whether it’s a speed limit or restrictions on playing a stereo at high volume late at night.
“I think this crisis has given rise to a new term — maskulinity — spelled with a k,” Shrag said. “People who think that their personal freedom trumps everything.”
Recommendation?
Abilene resident Nathan Hylton asked the commission to clarify statements made by Commissioner Craig Chamberlin at the Oct. 22 meeting to those made July 2 when commissioners voted to follow Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate.
On Oct. 22, Chamberlin said the mandate was actually a recommendation because Kansas counties do not have “home rule” and have no way to enforce the mask order.
Hylton asked the commission if the governor’s mask order is still in place and if mask wearing is a “recommendation.”
Chamberlin replied that he misspoke when he said it was a recommendation “in the sense that we follow the governor’s rules but we have no way of enforcing a mandate,” he said.
“But the mandate is Governor Kelly’s mandate and it’s in place?” Hylton questioned.
Peterson clarified the county did adopt the governor’s mandate, but nothing is in place to enforce it if people do not comply and that’s what makes it confusing.
(Kansas House of Representatives bill HB 2016 removed criminal penalties and replaced it with a civil enforcement action.)
Peterson said when Chamberlin made his comments Oct. 22 he knew Chamberlin was not using the correct term, but let it slide because there was so much other discussion.
The commission’s responsibility, Peterson said, is to encourage people to wear facemasks and do what it can to stop the spread of COVID. He knows masks are not 100 percent effective, but believes they make a difference.
Hylton suggested the commission relay that they “strongly recommend” masks, but the mandate is not in place.
However, Peterson said the COVID situation in the county is seeing a spike.
“We may readdress that at another meeting if that needs to be restated in a stronger way or just an affirmation because we do want the clarity and understanding,” Peterson said.
Revisit Emergency declaration
Rural Abilene resident Laurie “Megan” Armstrong, running as a write-in candidate for the District 3 Commission seat, told commissioners she represents a “cross section” of the community, is on a search for information and does not want to come across as disrespectful.
“It is genuinely out of concern for our community, watching people at each other’s throats, giving each other the stinkeye over masks or not masking,” Armstrong said.
Although county officials said having the COVID disaster declaration is procedurally important (see story in Nov. 2 issue), she believes the declaration should not be “indefinite.”
“To me and other people I’ve spoken to, that (indefinite length of the proclamation) doesn’t provide a so-called light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, calling on commissioners to re-examine the emergency declaration every 60 days.
Further, she said the mask order is a “contradiction in logic” because COVID numbers were down from March to July when no one was wearing masks, but once people began wearing masks, numbers increased.
Later, when school started, the numbers increased, then dropped again.
She wants answers on why the numbers dropped and said the county needs to have a “clear plan and clear goals.” She does not think a vaccine is a “silver bullet” and the county should poll residents to see how many will get the vaccine.
The county also should establish metrics (numbers) so people will know when COVID has been “fought down” so life can return to normal.
“Right now we’re not being given a goal,” Armstrong said, commenting that every team has a goal and the commission has not given people a goal to work toward.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
