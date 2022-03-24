By Lydia Kautz
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Dale and Sonya Anders, the owners of Prospect Park Farm in Dickinson County, will give their historic home a refresh after receiving a grant earlier this year.
The grant, which is from the Heritage Trust Fund, is specifically to help with the preservation of historic buildings such as theirs.
The farm is not just their home. According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, it is a frequent stop on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s Country Homes and Barns Tour. The Anders family also hosts events out there such as weddings, tours and barn quilt painting classes.
The farm is on a national registry for historic properties such as theirs.
The Anders family purchased the home about 27 years ago. They raised their children — three sons — in the home. They said they hope to preserve the farm for future generations to enjoy.
Dale Anders said they hoped to replace the roof, which is leaking. The leaks have begun to cause staining.
“It has a flat roof and it needs to be replaced,” he said. “So we’ll replace that with historically correct type materials.”
The bay window and the widow’s walk also need work, which will also be repaired in a historically correct manner.
The original house had a front porch which was replaced with a deck some time in its long history of ownership. Based on a photo of the original property, they Anders family will restore the porch.
“We’re going to put that back to what it was originally,” Dale Anders said.
The grant will also go to reappointing the stone masonry and replacing rotting wood trim. The two stone barns located on the property have vents that need restoration.
“The west barn has two round (vents), the east barn has two diamond shaped (vents),” Dale Anders said. “We have an example of the round one. It’s cast iron. And we need to reproduce those, put the woodwork around it and insert those back in to keep the weather and the birds and things like that out of it.”
Those are the main things the Anders family hopes to do with the grant.
Dale and Sonya Anders said it was important to them to maintain the historical integrity of the home and barns.
“We feel we’re extremely blessed to get this in order to help maintain the home,” he said.
They’re not the only ones who have a vested interest in making sure the property maintains its historical integrity.
Because they’re using grant funds on the project, the state historical society will closely monitor the work being done on the property.
The Anders family will have to submit drawings and the scope of the project for approval. The project will be put out for bids. After a contractor has been chosen and the project starts, the Anders will take photos of the project as it is ongoing and submit them to the state to make sure the project is being done in accordance with history. They will have meetings and report monthly to officials with the state historical society to ensure the grant funds are being spent on what they’re supposed to be spent on and the buildings are being restored in a way that is historically accurate.
The Anders family had lots of community support when they applied for the grant. Dale Anders said they had about 20 letters of support from the community and had to narrow it down to about 10 or 15 to meet the requirements of the grant application. They’ve remained in contact with the Taylor family who originally owned the farm and the Taylors are supportive of the project as well, Dale Anders said.
Sonya Anders said she believes the community support springs from their willingness to open the farm up to tours and other events.
“When you do those kinds of things, everybody wants to support you and help you try to maintain and improve what you have,” she said while talking about the process of submitting the grant. “When you turn in for the Heritage Trust Fund Grant, you’re never guaranteed anything because there’s a lot of competition across the state of Kansas and when they give the grants, they want to give it equally across the state … We were fortunate enough to be one that was chosen. We feel very honored.”
They turned their grant application in November and learned they had received it at the end of last month.
Sonya Anders said they were “relieved” the wait was over when they learned they had been chosen and “honored.”
“You feel honored and you also feel the weight of the responsibility that’s coming your way,” she said. “Because even though you’ll have architects, construction workers, specialists that are there to help you, you have to manage it and make sure that you do what you say you’re going to do. So then you feel a big responsibility. But that’s OK. We’re up for it. We’ve been doing construction projects for 26 years now, so we are very experienced with that.”
